ObituariesMarch 10, 2025

Cheryl Latshaw

Cheryl Latshaw, 68, passed away on March 5, 2025, in Sikeston. A retired Deli Manager at Food Giant, she is survived by her three daughters, siblings, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

SIKESTON — Cheryl Latshaw, age 68, passed away March 5, 2025, at Sikeston Convalescent Center.

She was born Aug. 25, 1956, in St. Louis, Missouri, daughter of the late Joseph Edward Hood and Flora Mae Prince.

Cheryl had been Deli Manager for Food Giant before retiring.

She is survived by three daughters, Valeda Jo Lerue of Minnesota, Leatha (Rick) Birt of Springfield, Missouri, and Melissa Hamilton of Springfield; two sisters, Susan (Mike) Huddleston of Sikeston and Robin (Dan) Tarasevic of Gosnell, Arkansas; one brother, Joseph Hood Jr. of Sikeston; 10 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

There will be a memorial service scheduled at a later time.

Ponder Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

