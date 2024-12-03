Morehouse, Mo. — Clint “CM” McKinley Hensley Jr., age 75, passed away on March 17, 2025, at his home in Morehouse, Misouri.

He was born on April 29, 1949, in Matthews, Missouri, to the late Clint Sr. and Clodean Bewley Hensley.

On Jan. 3, 2015, in Morehouse, he married Phyllis Warf Hensley who survives of the home in Morehouse.

He was a truck driver for Coca-Cola until he retired in 1994. He also owned and operated Hensley Trucking.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons - Chris (Shelly) Hensley of Morehouse, Kevin (Kristi) Hensley of Sikeston, Missouri, and Clint Hensley III (Melissa) of Sikeston; two sisters - Gail (Joe) Byrum and Mary (Gary) Howard of Sikeston; six grandchildren – Sydney, Wyatt, Morgan, Whitney, Dylan and Aiden Hensley and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Barbara Matney and Sue Newton.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 20, 2025, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Nunnelee Funeral Chapel in Sikeston, where funeral service will be held on Friday, March 21, 2025, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jason Grubbs officiating.

Burial will follow in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Sikeston, with full military honors.

Pallbearers will be Wyatt Hensley, Gary Lee Howard Jr., Mike Cole, Jack Breeden, John Riley, Jackie Hays Jr and Jami Coppage.

Honorary pallbearers will be Hassell Hensley, Paul Barnes, Kent Edwards, Keith Frankum, Steve Hadder, Allen Matney and Dink Boes.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.nunneleefuneralchapel.com for the Hensley family.

The family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 in honor of Clint as this was an organization he loved donating to.