Colie Taylor

Colie B. Taylor, Jr., age 78, of Morley, Missouri, passed away March 10, 2025, at Mercy Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

He was born April 2, 1946, in Dexter, Missouri, son of the late C. B. Taylor, Sr. and Hazel Lee Hensley-Taylor.

He was a member of Morley Baptist Church and was a self-employed farmer before retiring. He was President of Scott County Farm Bureau, President of Scott County Central School Board, a member of the Missouri Soybean Council, and had served on the National Cotton Council.

Colie was a history lover and enjoyed listening to the Bible. His favorite pastimes were golf and eradicating sandburs. His pride and joy were his family.

On July 31, 1965, at Vanduser Baptist Church, he was married to Donna Sue Johnson-Taylor, she survives of the home in Morley.

Other survivors include one son, Colie B. 'Trey' (Cindy) Taylor III; one daughter, Melanie M. (Brad) Shoaf; one brother, Kenneth (Peggy) Taylor of Morley; one sister, Teresa (Randy) Conn of Delta, Missouri; 8 grandchildren, Monica (Gil) Mendoza, Aaron (Katelyn) Shoaf, Drew (Heather) Taylor, Aubrey Taylor, Adison Shoaf, Alex Taylor, AnaLora Taylor, and Evan Shoaf; and 9 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Colie was preceded in death by four brothers, Keith Taylor, Jimmy Taylor, Clinton Taylor, and Richard Taylor; two sisters, Roxanna Boley and Lesa Reeves; and one grandchild, Tiffiany Taylor.

Visitation will be held Saturday, March 15, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at noon at Morley Baptist Church. Bro. David Thompson will officiate, assisted by Bro. Randy Conn.

Interment will follow in the Forest Hills Cemetery at Oran, Missouri. Ponder Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Pallbearers will be Aaron Shoaf, Evan Shoaf, Drew Taylor, Aubrey Taylor, Alex Taylor, and Salvador Williams.