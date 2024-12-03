Kurtis Beeson

HANOVER, Maryland — Staff Sgt. Kurtis Hunter Beeson (U.S. Army active staff), 32, was born Feb. 13, 1992, in Bakersfield, California, and he passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 26, 2024, in Falls Church, Virginia.

He is survived by his parents, Lori Riley and Mike Burrell of Blodgett, Missouri, and Jeff Beeson of Colorado Springs, Colorado; brothers, Vance Fuller of Weatherford, Texas, and Travis Beeson of Clorado Springs.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, at the Blodgett Cemetery in Blodgett.