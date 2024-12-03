All sections
ObituariesJanuary 13, 2025

Kurtis Beeson

Staff Sgt. Kurtis Hunter Beeson, 32, of the U.S. Army, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 26, 2024. A graveside service will be held on Jan. 18, 2025, at Blodgett Cemetery, Missouri.

Kurtis Beeson
Kurtis Beeson

HANOVER, Maryland — Staff Sgt. Kurtis Hunter Beeson (U.S. Army active staff), 32, was born Feb. 13, 1992, in Bakersfield, California, and he passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 26, 2024, in Falls Church, Virginia.

He is survived by his parents, Lori Riley and Mike Burrell of Blodgett, Missouri, and Jeff Beeson of Colorado Springs, Colorado; brothers, Vance Fuller of Weatherford, Texas, and Travis Beeson of Clorado Springs.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, at the Blodgett Cemetery in Blodgett.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesFeb. 6
Mary Jane Maxwell
ObituariesFeb. 5
Jackie Ditto
ObituariesFeb. 5
Lamar Morgan
ObituariesFeb. 3
Sandra Gore
Related
LaDonna Davis
ObituariesFeb. 3
LaDonna Davis
Sarrah Boone
ObituariesFeb. 2
Sarrah Boone
Donnie Hornburg
ObituariesFeb. 2
Donnie Hornburg
Anton Barborek
ObituariesJan. 31
Anton Barborek
Bob Latham
ObituariesJan. 31
Bob Latham
Peggy Rice
ObituariesJan. 31
Peggy Rice
Geneva Hastings
ObituariesJan. 29
Geneva Hastings
Dinah Maness
ObituariesJan. 29
Dinah Maness
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy