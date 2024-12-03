All sections
ObituariesJanuary 21, 2025

Danny Vaughn

Danny Joe Vaughn, 69, of Sikeston, passed away on Jan. 18, 2025. A devoted family man, he loved the outdoors and repair work. Survived by his children and grandchildren, he will be deeply missed.

SIKESTON — Danny Joe Vaughn, age 69, passed away Jan. 18, 2025, at his home in Sikeston.

He was born May 26, 1955, in New Madrid, Missouri, son of the late Jim Vaughn and Dorothy Wyatt.

Danny was a member of the Eagles Club. He enjoyed being outdoors and deer hunting. He was always working on something. He enjoyed working with his hands doing repair work. He leaves behind his beloved best friend and companion, Buttons; Buttons went everywhere with him. He was a wonderful father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle and will be greatly missed.

Survivors include: two daughters, Deanna Elizabeth Vaughn-Rodgers and Rachael Marie Vaughn; two stepdaughters, Jessica Hayes and Shonda Marks; one brother, Ricky Vaughn; two sisters, Lois Ann Vaughn and Shirley Ann Vaughn; seven grandchildren, Andrea Vaughn, Morgan Dodd, Alexus Dodd, Rylan Vaughn, Lylah Johnson, Liam Johnson, and Owen Murdock; and three great-grandchildren Madisyn, Kenneth Jr. and Aubrey.

Danny was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Billy Vaughn.

Memorial services will be Friday, Jan. 24 starting at 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Ponder Funeral Home in Sikeston.

