Dewey Jones

NEW MADRID, Mo. — Heaven welcomed a new saint on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, when the Lord called Dewey Gene Jones in his sleep to his forever home. Dewey was an amazing husband, father, PaPaw and friend.

Dewey was born in Ashley, Arkansas, on April 16, 1954, to James Roscoe and Beatrice “Granny” Jones. He was raised in Kewanee with his eight siblings. He met his wife, Joella Hunter, in 1976 in New Madrid. While pursuing her, he joined the Army National Guard.

The couple married on Dec. 30, 1978, and became parents to four children, Jared (Tara) Jones, Audra (Terry) Jahnsen, Christine Jones and Mallory (Jonathan) Woods. Dewey was the absolute best dad and an even more amazing PaPaw. Being blessed with 12 grandchildren was one of the greatest joys of his life.

Dewey worked at Noranda for almost 30 years and was an active member of Crowe Church. At Kewanee Church, he led praise and preaching, and though the group may have been small, the message was always powerful. Dewey loved the Lord with all his heart and poured that same love onto everyone he encountered. His life was a picture of one well lived; one filled with faith, hope, love, and joy. He will forever be remembered and cherished by his family and friends who loved him tremendously.

A Celebration of Life was held at Kewanee Church on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025.

Richards Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.