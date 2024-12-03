Donald Burnett

SIKESTON — Donald Lewis Burnett, 79, died Jan. 14, 2025, at Delta South Skilled Nursing Center in Sikeston.

Born July 20, 1945, in Memphis, Tennessee, son of the late Herbert and Carmen Burnett, he was a graduate of Blytheville High School and Memphis State University where he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting.

One of his proudest achievements was taking command of the world’s largest ROTC unit as the new Commander of Memphis State’s 785th Cadet Air Division, of over 3,000 cadets. He was commissioned into the U. S. Air Force and served during the Vietnam War from 1967 thru 1971 attaining the rank of Captain.

He was a career banker of 45 years having served as the President and CEO of Focus Bank, headquartered in Charleston, Missouri, from 1990 thru 2018.

He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church of Sikeston.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Catherine Duenne Burnett, of the home; two sons, Glen A. Burnett (Holly) and Nathan W. Burnett (Jana) both of Paragould, Arkansas. Don was especially proud of his six grandchildren: Abbey, Alex, Jett, Cache, Cannon and Banks. He is also survived by his very special Aunt Bobbie.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time for the funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, at the St. Henry Catholic Church in Charleston. The Rev. David Dohogne, pastor of St. Henry Parish will celebrate the funeral Mass with the Rev. Colby Elbert, pastor of St. Francis Xavier Parish, as a concelebrant.

Private interment will be at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025.

Pallbearers will be: Eric Seiler, Derek Emerine, Josh Medlock, Brandon Heath, Britt McConnell and Matt Wright.

McMikle Funeral Home of Sikeston is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be shared at www.mcmiklefuneralhome.com.

Please consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital of Memphis, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church of Sikeston or any charity of your choice.