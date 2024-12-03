Donald Clayton Jr.

WELDON SPRING, Mo. — Donald Wayne Clayton Jr., 49, of Weldon Spring passed away on Jan. 21, 2025. Born May 17, 1975, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Don was the beloved son of Donald and Cathy Clayton of Jackson, Missouri.

Don began his distinguished career with Coopers and Lybrand, which later became Pricewaterhouse Coopers. He went on to serve as Chief Financial Officer of HD Supply Waterworks, now Core and Main, before becoming the Chief Executive Officer of Milestone Equipment Holdings. Throughout his career, Don was known for his exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Don was a passionate educator and mentor. He served as an Executive in Residence and Adjunct Professor for the Harrison College of Business at Southeast Missouri State University, where he helped launch a new Industrial Distribution degree program. As a member of the Partners in Progress Advisory Board, he was instrumental in shaping the program’s success. He also served on the Board of Directors and the Finance & Audit Committee, reflecting his dedication to fostering growth and innovation.

Don’s professional success was matched only by his unwavering dedication to his family, which was his greatest source of joy. His storybook romance with Adrienne began in high school, where their bond as sweethearts grew into a lifelong love that blossomed into a beautiful family.

He is survived by his loving wife, Adrienne Clayton, and their three children: Austin Clayton and his fiancee Courtney Wyant, Lindsay Clayton and her committed partner Hunter Corcoran, and Cole Clayton and his partner Taryn Baker. His deep love and pride for his family were evident in every aspect of his life.

He is also survived by his sister, Wendy Flynn; his nieces, Tiffany Delaney-Clayton (and her wife Alicia) and Taylor Flynn; and his nephews, Justin and Caleb Flynn.

A celebration of Don’s life will be held on Feb. 1, 2025, at the O’Fallon Church of Christ in O’Fallon, Missouri. An open visitation will take place from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., followed by a family visitation and reception from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Don’s love, strength, and integrity laid a foundation upon which his family can continue to build, grow and find comfort.

In honor of his mother’s family, donations may be made to the Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA).