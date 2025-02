BLODGETT, Mo. — Donald Murriel Faught, 59, died Feb. 8, 2025, at his home in Blodgett.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 at the McMikle Funeral Home in Charleston. The Rev. Todd Crumley will officiate.

Cremation will follow.