Donald Graham

MATTHEWS, Mo. — Donald Ray Graham, age 70, passed away Jan. 18, 2025, at Cotton Point Living Center in Matthews.

He was born May 21, 1954, in Lilbourn, Missouri, son of the late Thurman Graham Sr. and Minnie Louella Houchins.

Donald dedicated 17 years of his life to farming at Greer and Heiser Farms before retiring. His remarkable ability to repair anything he encountered was well-known and deeply appreciated. He had a deep love for horses and working on firearms. Donald found joy in watching western films, particularly those starring John Wayne. Above all, he cherished the moments spent with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He was the best grandpa there was.

On May 12, 1972, he married Marilyn Staggs in Sikeston; she survives of the home. He was a wonderful husband to her, and she is going to miss him dearly.

Including his wife, he is survived by three children, Shane (Natasha) Graham, LaDonna (Brad) Parker, and Malissa Carr; two brothers, T.W. (Debbie) Graham and Lawrance Graham; four sisters, Judy (James) Renolds, Edna Bradshaw, Mary (Randy) Pick, and Pauline (James) Brock; nine grandchildren, Cassidy, Jonathan, Amber, Casey, Jaci, Taylor, RJ, Dakota, and Ashley; and an abundance of great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by three brothers, Albert Graham, Clay Graham and Dennis Graham; three sisters, Kathleen Green, Nadine Rogers and Francis Henson; and one son-in-law, Jackie Dale Carr.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 29 beginning at 5 p.m. until the time of services at 7 p.m. at Ponder Funeral Home. His brother, T.W. Graham, will be officiating the services.