MORLEY, Mo. — Doris Williamson was a shining light in the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Doris Sue Sheehy Williamson of Morley peacefully passed away on Feb. 24, 2025, in Sikeston, Missouri.

Doris Sue Sheehy was born on June 10, 1934, in Dunklin County, Missouri, to the late Charles Allen Sheehy Jr. and Alice Pearl Borden Sheehy. Being the second of six children, Doris grew up understanding the love of God, the value of hard work and the joy and struggles of a large, self-sufficient farm family. Her brothers affectionately called her “You You,” a nickname that highlighted their close bond.

She is survived by her siblings: Charles Mart Sheehy of Pharr, Texas; Bill Sheehy of Ironton, Missouri; Jim Sheehy of Newtonia, Missouri; and John Sheehy of Siloam Springs, Arkansas. She was preceded in death by her sister, Frances Sheehy Phillips.

In 1941, the Sheehy family moved to their farm on Route 3 in Dexter, Missouri, in Southwest Stoddard County. Doris attended North Whiteoak School and went to Pleasant Grove and New Prospect churches with her family. She graduated from Dexter High School in 1952.

On Aug. 1, 1953, in Bernie, Missouri, she married the late Rev. Bob Williamson. Bob and Doris were the proud parents of three daughters and their sons-in-law, Barbara and Kenny Caldwell of Morley, Brenda and Mark Freed of Bertrand, Missouri and Karen and Alan Wills of Jackson, Missouri. "Grammy" was one of her favorite names, and she was so proud to be called that by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Emily Caldwell Crone and Cora of Ozark, Missouri; Courtney Caldwell-Skeen and Shyla of Morley; Charles Mark and Mamie Freed of Sikeston; Bryan and Kayce Freed of Kelso, Missouri; Alysa Wills Hermann, Nick Hermann, and Karson, Parker and Easton Hermann of Jackson, Missouri; and Trent Wills, Charity Wills and Savannah Wills of Jackson, Missouri. Doris also enjoyed being part of the lives of her extended family, including Helena, Cody, Riley and Bailey.

Doris Williamson was the definition of a woman who loved her God, loved her husband, loved her family and loved her community. She was the supportive army wife, the consummate pastor’s wife, the homemaker, the loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, special aunt and friend to everyone who needed the hand of a loyal ally and comforter.

The family would like to thank the caregivers of Missouri Delta Medical Center, Delta South Nursing Care and Crown Hospice for their loving care, support and friendship.

The family will be receiving friends at Morley Baptist Church, 221 S. Stephenson St., Morley on Feb. 28, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The service will be held at 1 p.m.

Interment will follow the service in the Triplett Cemetery near Idalia.

Pallbearers will be: Charles Mark Freed, Bryan Freed, Trent Wills, Nick Hermann, Ben Freed, and Cody Hicks.

Honorary pallbearer: Sergeant USMC Riley Robideau.