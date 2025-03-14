Dr. Loring Helfrich

SIKESTON — Dr. Loring R. Helfrich passed away on March 3, 2025, at the age of 83. He was born in Chicago, Illinois, on Aug. 7, 1941, where his father, Dr. Loring Smith Helfrich, was in surgical training under Dr. Warren Cole at the University of Illinois. While his father was serving in World War II, he lived in Galesburg, Illinois, with his mother, Enid Robinson Helfrich, and brother, Dr. George Baird Helfrich. After the war, the family moved to Moline, Illinois. Loring graduated from Moline High School in 1959 and was valedictorian of his class. He participated in basketball and track in high school and developed a love of the outdoors while deeply enjoying fishing and hunting trips with his father and other relatives. Those summers he worked at International Harvester, and after the day shift, worked for Jim and Lillie Hansen at their farm in Barstow, Illinois, where he milked cows, fed hogs, cared for bird dogs, and developed a love for purple martins.

Loring attended Denison University in Granville, Ohio, where he played soccer and intramural basketball and was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. He was also a member of the academic honor society Phi Beta Kappa and the National Leadership Honor Society, Omicron Delta Kappa. After earning his college degree in 1963, he attended medical school at the University of Illinois in Chicago, graduating with honors in 1967. He then began a surgical internship at Duke University where he completed a year of residency in general and cardiothoracic surgery, followed by a one-year fellowship in general and vascular surgery. While at Duke, he married Sara Thompson in 1968. In 1970, he transferred to the University of Utah General Surgery Residency and finished his training serving as chief resident in 1973.

In 1973, Loring began active duty in the Army Medical Corps at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, and served three years in the Fort Leonard Wood Hospital Surgery Department. At a meeting of the Missouri chapter of the American College of Surgeons, he met Dr. Fred Thornton and Dr. Max Heeb, who extended an invitation to join them in Sikeston for opening day of dove season. The hunt was not only a memorable experience but also the beginning of a lasting professional relationship. The following July, he began his surgical career at Missouri Delta Medical Center (MDMC) where he practiced the art of general and vascular surgery for 48 years. Dr. Helfrich was a fellow of the American College of Surgeons. While at MDMC, he was chief of the medical staff and chairman of the Department of Surgery for many years. Dr. Helfrich was truly dedicated to his work and his community. He was known for making house calls and dedicating his life to his patients, caring for them until the very day he passed away.

He is past president of the Warren H. Cole Surgical Society and has organized the annual lecture and the opening day dove season hunt in Sikeston for the past 48 years. He served as the commander of the 807th Mobile Army Surgical Hospital (MASH) in Paducah, Kentucky, from 1983-1986 and from 1999-2000 and was promoted to the rank of full colonel. In 1990, he served in the Persian Gulf War as Chief of Professional Services for the 807th MASH. His military honors include two meritorious service medals, two army commendation medals, the Bronze Star Medal, the Southwest Asia Service Medal, and the Kuwait Liberation Medal.

His passion for wildlife conservation was reflected in his unwavering support for organizations such as Ducks Unlimited, Delta Waterfowl, Trout Unlimited, the National Wild Turkey Federation, Pheasants and Quail Forever, and many others. In Sikeston, he was a long-time member of the Elks Lodge 2319, the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign War.

Loring’s faith was a guiding force in his life. He was a member of First United Methodist Church where he found deep friendships, purpose and fulfillment. He cherished the church’s ministry and spent most Saturdays volunteering with Spread Hope Now.

Besides his parents and his sister, Terrell Ann Helfrich, he was preceded in death by his surgical colleagues and dear friends at MDMC, Dr. J.R. Dupont, Dr. Max Heeb and Dr. Fred Thornton. He was preceded in death by Jim and Lillie Hansen. He was also preceded in death by Bill and Joanne Smith of Duluth, Minnesota, the owners of Gullwing Lodge in Ontario, where he spent two summers as a camp hand and fishing guide. Bill later took Loring alone to the Canadian arctic tundra in a single engine float plane where they camped and caught grayling, lake trout and arctic char.

Loring is survived by his brother, Dr. George Baird Helfrich of Lubbock, Texas; his son, Loring Helfrich Jr. (Mary) and their children Reid, Hannah and Loring III of Nashville, Tennessee; daughter, Sara Skarbek-Borowska (George) and their children Nicholas, Phillip and Anna of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Jason Helfrich (Renee) of Naples, Florida, and their children Stella and Georgia.

Visitation will be held at First United Methodist Church in Sikeston on Saturday, March 29 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. followed by a memorial service and reception at the church. A private family military burial will take place on Friday, March 28. The family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation to the Sikeston community for the love and support of their father throughout his life, especially in his later years.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.nunneleefuneralchapel.com for the Helfrich family.