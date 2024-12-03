All sections
ObituariesJanuary 24, 2025

Elizabeth Baker-Clark

Elizabeth Baker-Clark, 41, of Sikeston, passed away on Jan. 23, 2025. A lifelong Sikeston resident and high school secretary, she is survived by her husband, daughter, and family. Services are set for Jan. 27-28.

Elizabeth Baker-Clark
Elizabeth Baker-Clark

SIKESTON — Elizabeth Baker-Clark, age 41, of Sikeston died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, at the Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston.

Born Sept. 18, 1983, at Sikeston, to Donnell Michael Baker Jr. and Elishia Pennington Baker, she had lived in Sikeston her entire life and was a 2002 graduate of Sikeston High School. For the past several years she was employed as a secretary at the Sikeston Senior High School. Elizabeth was a member of the Twin River Campground Church.

On Sept. 22, 2012, she married Joshua Earl Clark, who survives.

Also surviving is her daughter, Miah Elise Clark; her mother, Elishia (Jimmy Parker) Baker; her paternal grandparents, Don and Rita Boardman Baker; her aunts and uncle, Cyndi (Darrell) Barksdale, Barry Grissom, Shelly Baker Williams and Wendy Self; also, a number of cousins.

In addition to her father, Michael Baker, she was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Robert Pennington and Charlene Chism; her uncles and aunt, Robert Pennington, Preston Williams, Dewayne Self and Cristy Baker-Neel; and her cousin, Heath Self.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, at the McMikle Funeral Home in Sikeston where funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. Jeff Clark and Mike Stone will officiate.

Interment will follow in the Sikeston City Cemetery under the direction of the McMikle Funeral Home of Sikeston.

Pallbearers will be: Scott Keefer, Jared Self, Brent Self, Blake Pennington, Drew Williams, Lee Williams, Will Barksdale and Zeke Pennington.

Honorary pallbearers will be: Darrell Barksdale, Jimmy Parker, Martha Neel, Lindsey Dockery and Nikki Brooks.

Online condolences may be shared at www.mcmiklefuneralhome.com.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesFeb. 6
Aaron Anthony
ObituariesFeb. 6
Mary Jane Maxwell
ObituariesFeb. 5
Jackie Ditto
ObituariesFeb. 5
Lamar Morgan
Related
Sandra Gore
ObituariesFeb. 3
Sandra Gore
LaDonna Davis
ObituariesFeb. 3
LaDonna Davis
Sarrah Boone
ObituariesFeb. 2
Sarrah Boone
Donnie Hornburg
ObituariesFeb. 2
Donnie Hornburg
Anton Barborek
ObituariesJan. 31
Anton Barborek
Bob Latham
ObituariesJan. 31
Bob Latham
Peggy Rice
ObituariesJan. 31
Peggy Rice
Geneva Hastings
ObituariesJan. 29
Geneva Hastings
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy