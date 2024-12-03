SIKESTON — Elizabeth Baker-Clark, age 41, of Sikeston died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, at the Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston.

Born Sept. 18, 1983, at Sikeston, to Donnell Michael Baker Jr. and Elishia Pennington Baker, she had lived in Sikeston her entire life and was a 2002 graduate of Sikeston High School. For the past several years she was employed as a secretary at the Sikeston Senior High School. Elizabeth was a member of the Twin River Campground Church.

On Sept. 22, 2012, she married Joshua Earl Clark, who survives.

Also surviving is her daughter, Miah Elise Clark; her mother, Elishia (Jimmy Parker) Baker; her paternal grandparents, Don and Rita Boardman Baker; her aunts and uncle, Cyndi (Darrell) Barksdale, Barry Grissom, Shelly Baker Williams and Wendy Self; also, a number of cousins.

In addition to her father, Michael Baker, she was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Robert Pennington and Charlene Chism; her uncles and aunt, Robert Pennington, Preston Williams, Dewayne Self and Cristy Baker-Neel; and her cousin, Heath Self.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, at the McMikle Funeral Home in Sikeston where funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. Jeff Clark and Mike Stone will officiate.

Interment will follow in the Sikeston City Cemetery under the direction of the McMikle Funeral Home of Sikeston.

Pallbearers will be: Scott Keefer, Jared Self, Brent Self, Blake Pennington, Drew Williams, Lee Williams, Will Barksdale and Zeke Pennington.

Honorary pallbearers will be: Darrell Barksdale, Jimmy Parker, Martha Neel, Lindsey Dockery and Nikki Brooks.

Online condolences may be shared at www.mcmiklefuneralhome.com.