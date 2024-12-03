Ellis Gregory

All sections
ObituariesJanuary 27, 2025

SIKESTON — Ellis June Gregory, 69, affectionately known as Big E and Snow, a resident of Sikeston, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, at Missouri Delta Medical Center. He was born May 18, 1955.

He leaves behind his wife of 44 years, Carolyn Gregory, who survives of the home, as well as six children, Teretha (Maurice) Robinson, Lonnell Bratcher, Scott Bratcher, Angela Coleman and Clarence Bratcher all of Sikeston and Wendy Brown of St. Charles, Missouri.

A visitation will be at noon with funeral services starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at Green Memorial Church of God in Christ in Sikeston with Pastor Richard Lee of St. John Missionary Baptist Church officiating.

The Williams Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

