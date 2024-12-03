Eualia Hamby

All sections
March 12, 2025

SIKESTON — Eualia Ann Hamby, age 89, of Sikeston passed away on Monday, March 10, 2025.

A loving Christian and member of Shady Acres Church of Christ, she was born on Nov. 1, 1935, in Strawberry, Arkansas, the eldest daughter of Elvis and Rutha Lawrence.

On May 29, 1953, in Pocahontas, Arkansas, she became a wife to Robert 'Bob' Hamby, until his passing on Dec. 14, 2022. Together the couple was blessed with three children and 69 years of marriage.

Eualia is survived by her children, Robert (Brenda) Hamby and Sheila Vaughan; her grandchildren, Matt Vaughan, Sheila Boyer, Robby Hamby, Heather Hamby, Ryan Hamby and Roger Benson; five great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; as well as her siblings, Dee Yarbrough, Debbie DeWitt, Brenda Haussman, Ron Lawrence; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Hamby; one son, Gary Hamby; and two brothers, Carol Lawrence and Don Lawrence.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 14 from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. at Ponder Funeral Home in Sikeston.

Interment services will follow at 1 p.m. at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield, Missouri.

