CHARLESTON, Mo. — Fern Eaton Smith, 95, died March 8, 2025, at the Cedar Creek Assisted Living Facility in Crystal River, Florida.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time at 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 17 at McMikle Funeral Home in Charleston. The Rev. Gerald Collier and Rev. Milton Harrington will officiate.

Burial will follow in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery near Charleston.