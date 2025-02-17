Gary Miller

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.— Gary Lemoine Miller, age 80, of Jefferson City, Mo., passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Sikeston, Missouri, on May 2, 1944, to Harold Lemoine Miller and Hazel Marie Miller, who preceded him in death. Gary’s loving sister, Harryette (Larry) Burnette, and treasured stepbrothers Jim and Dan Caldwell survive.

Early in life Gary demonstrated exceptional athletic talent and became a fixture in the sports scene of Sikeston, playing on multiple league and school athletic teams. His talents were many, but he excelled in baseball in particular. As a young teenager, he was a member of the Sikeston Babe Ruth League team that went all the way to the World Series, where they unfortunately lost in the final game 3-1. Gary could be relied on during this series and throughout his baseball career, as someone who could secure a base hit and rack up RBIs to lead his team to victory. He continued with baseball throughout high school and attended Murray State University on a baseball scholarship. His love of all sports continued throughout his life, as a (sometimes grumbly) fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs, University of Missouri football and basketball teams, St. Louis Blues hockey, and pro-golf. Gary also participated in many softball, dart, and bowling leagues throughout his life. His early sports achievements resulted in his recent induction into the Sikeston High School Hall of Fame.

Gary won the heart of his first wife, Jacqueline Ann Noel (deceased), early in life. The couple married and had two daughters, Mindy Kay (David) Gardner and Cathy Lea (Dan) Miller-Marks before divorcing. He then fell in love and married his lifelong partner Barbara June Baker, who survives and had two additional children, Gary Michael (Jenny) Miller and Laura Marie (Zachary) Stickann. He took great joy in attending his younger children’s sporting events, although he was often found sitting isolated from the rest of the family at games because they were embarrassed by his constant and loud (albeit very sage, we are certain) “advice” to the game officials. The Miller family house was usually a fun and raucous place to be, with all the kids’ friends welcome to join in on the crazy! Certainly, all of his children experienced the notorious Gary Miller disapproving sigh and head shake on more than one occasion, but it was ultimately a house built on love and fun and yelling and forgiveness, with the patriarch leading the chaos!

Throughout his life Gary had a special love for the outdoors, and he was a true sportsman who found the most pleasure and peace while sitting in a deer stand or on his boat reeling in a “big one”. In his midlife, he began competing in bass tournaments and was awarded many trophies throughout this time to testify to his angling prowess. He continued to fish and hunt throughout his life, which kept the freezer and his heart full. Gary shared his love for nature with his family and every one of his children has at least one funny fishing with Dad story, as well as a deep appreciation and love for the beauty and resources of the natural world. Though not overtly religious, he believed God could be seen in the awesome scenery he so often frequented.

At the arrival of grandchildren, Gary transitioned so well into the role of Grandpa, his own children wondered regularly who this gentle and sweet man was playing dress up and making popcorn for his grandchildren, which include Hayden, Lilly, and Noah Miller; Mason, Grace, and Lydia Gardner; Octavian and Henry Stickann; and great-grandchildren including Cali, Aliyah, and Kendall Miller. Upon retirement from a successful career in sales, his entire family was surprised when he (who from their recollection, was not much interested in construction projects before this) lovingly built a treehouse in his yard for his grandkids. He could also always be counted on for after-school pickup, babysitting, and improving the cash flow of the grandkids.

What is likely to be most missed by everyone who knew Gary is his absolute gift of storytelling. He was quick-witted and funny and would regularly have his friends and family laughing to the point of gasping and shedding tears at his tales and jokes. Perhaps of all of his talents, this was likely responsible for the accumulation of so many wonderful and close friends throughout Gary’s life. He loved hanging out and having a beer or three with his buddies while they fished or played ball or watched a sporting event. It was hard to go anywhere in his adopted home of Jefferson City without running into someone he knew.

He was generous with his sense of humor and his stories were always sought after from friends and family. Most of all Gary was fiercely loved and his absence will be felt by all who knew him.

A celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. with visitation throughout and a short service at 6 p.m. at McClung Indoor Pavilion, 931 McClung Park Drive, Jefferson City, MO.

Please consider donation to the Missouri Department of Conservation, Donations, PO Box 180, Jefferson City, MO 65102-0180.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Freeman Mortuary.