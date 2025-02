KEWANEE, Mo. — Geneva Wallace Hastings, 87, formerly of Sikeston, Missouri, died Jan. 29, 2025, at her home in Kewanee.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at the McMikle Funeral Home in Sikeston. Martin Lucas will officiate.

Burial will follow in the Garden of Memories Cemetery at Sikeston.