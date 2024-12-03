Caruthersville, MO. — Glenda Charlene Lomax, age 71, passed away on Jan. 5, 2025, at Southgate Living Center in Caruthersville, Missouri.

She was born on July 25, 1953, in Sikeston, Missouri, to the late J.B. and Helen Lumert Lomax. She retired in 2014 after 25 years as an LPN nurse at Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston. She is survived by one daughter, Jennifer Lomax, one cousin, Terry Miller and one grandchild, Clayton Kennard.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard Lomax and Paul Lomax and one sister, Mary Lomax Gilliam.

Graveside service was held on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2024, at 11 a.m. at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Sikeston officiated by Brother John Tarter, pastor of Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Sikeston.

