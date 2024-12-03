Harvey Kelso

MATTHEWS, Mo. — Harvey Davis Kelso, age 81, passed away on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, at his home in Matthews.

He was born on May 9, 1943, in Sikeston, Missouri, to the late Rebel Davis and Willie Mae Raper Kelso.

On Jan. 6, 1962, in Hernando, Mississippi, he married Rebecca “Becky” Depro Kelso who preceded him in death on Jan. 19, 2021.

He was a lifelong farmer and owner of Kelso Farms in Matthews.

He is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Nanette and Andy Akins of Matthews; two grandchildren, Rebecca Akins of Risco, Missouri, and Drew (Victoria) Akins of New Madrid, Missouri; and six great-grandchildren, Jayden and Dawson Cole and Davis, Kelso, James and Julianne Akins; and a special friend, Bonnie Smith.

In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by two sons, Dwayne Kelso and Jock Kelso; one brother, Bob Kelso; and one sister, Carolyn Kelso.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at noon at Nunnelee Funeral Chapel in Sikeston with Chris Polk, pastor of First Missionary Baptist Church in Matthews, officiating.

Burial will follow in the Matthews Cemetery in Matthews.

Pallbearers will be: Brad Gilmer, Greg Day, Chad Parker, Danny Parker, Dennis Day and Chance Dowling.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Kelso family may be shared at www.nunneleefuneralchapel.com.