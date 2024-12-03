CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo.— Horace Lee Eastman, 88, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, at the Lutheran Home.

He was born Oct. 27, 1936, in Marion, Illinois, to Donald Guy and Emma Katherine LaBotte Eastman. He and Robbie Marshall were married May 6, 1961, at East Prairie, Missouri. He served in the Navy from 1955 to 1959. He was the owner of H&R Electronics for more than 48 years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a member of Cape County Cowboy Church.

Survivors include a son, Brent Eastman of Cape Girardeau; two daughters, Robyn (Dale) Dickerson of Poplar Bluff, and Lea Eastman of Gordonville; three sisters, Sue (Dave) Keylor of Arkansas, Earlene Eastman of Illinois and Donetta McCabe of Yucaipa, California; seven grandchildren, Clint (Ashlei) Eastman of Cape Girardeau, Natalie (Aaron) Stucker of Poplar Bluff, Cole (Jazlyn) Dickerson of Springfield, Missouri, Lauren Dickerson of Columbia, Missouri, Tyson Whaley of Gordonville, Madison (Scottie) Thomas of St. Charles, Missouri and Graeme Moore of Jackson; granddaughter-in-law, Kelly Eastman; and 14 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter-in-law, Sandy Eastman; brother, Duane (Betty) Eastman; and grandchild, Devin Eastman.

Friends may call 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, at Ford & Sons Mt. Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.

Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, at the funeral home with the Rev. Donny Ford officiating. Burial will be at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield at 1 p.m., Friday. Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.