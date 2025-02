EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. — Jackie E. Ditto, 64, died Feb. 4, 2025, at his home near East Prairie.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, at the McMikle Funeral Home in Charleston, Missouri. The Rev. Stanley Triplett will officiate.

Private family burial will follow at I.O.O.F. Cemetery near Charleston.