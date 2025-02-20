Jackilyn Baker

JACKSON, Mo. — Jackilyn Sue Baker, 88, of Jackson passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, at the Villas of Jackson.

She was born on Dec. 7, 1936, in Mississippi County, daughter of Bernie and Lena Johnson Sims. She and Alfred E. Baker were married on Jan. 27, 1955. They were married 62 years when he passed away on Dec. 13, 2018.

Jackie cherished her family deeply, always showering her grandchildren and great-grandchildren with love and attention. She loved spending time outdoors, reading and was an avid St. Louis Cardinal baseball fan.

Loving survivors include her son, Greg (Debbie) Baker of Jackson; a daughter, Melissa (Todd) McClendon of Lee's Summit, Missouri; four grandchildren, Adam (Chrissy) Baker, Susan Simpson, Scott Baker and Kati Fant; 13 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Ginger Riehn of Oak Ridge, Missouri, Beverly Tidwell of Jackson and Cherie Abner of St. Simons, Georgia.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Baker; parents; and two brothers, Larry and Randy Sims.

Private burial will be in Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield, Missouri.

Cremation arrangements by McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab above Jackilyn obituary at mccombsfuneralhome.com.

----

The family suggests that contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.