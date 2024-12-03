James Beaird

SIKESTON — The Rev. James Edward Beaird, 83, of Sikeston entered Heaven on Feb. 20, 2025, at John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

He was born Sept. 12, 1941, in Campbell, Missouri, to Cecil Edward Beaird and Esther Ioma Bishop-Beaird.

James was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and owned and operated Beaird Clean N Restore.

On Dec. 17, 1965, in Malden, Missouri, he married the love of his life, Bonnie Brewer. James and Bonnie spent over 50 years in ministry together, leading countless souls to Christ. James never missed an opportunity to share his faith with any listening ear. He took pride in an honest day’s work and using his every day work to bring glory to the Lord; values he passed on to his three children.

James was immensely proud of his grandchildren and would never hesitate to tell anyone and everyone just how proud he was. Those fortunate enough to know him will forever cherish his vibrant storytelling, passion for Burger King value coupons, and most of all, his love.

James is survived by his wife, Bonnie; their three children: Tina (Danny) Ahlfield, Leah (Andy) Caton, and James (Sara) Beaird Jr.; one sister, Peggy Gilooly; one brother, Kenneth Beaird; eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Ioma; and one brother, Rick Beaird.

Visitation will be held Monday, Feb. 24 from 11 a.m. until the time of funeral services at noon at Ponder Funeral Home in Sikeston.

Private family interment services will follow at 2 p.m. at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield, Missouri.