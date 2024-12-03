Janice Cook

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. — Janice Marie Cook was born on June 17, 1960, in Gideon, Missouri, to the late Esther McDonald Cook and J.L. Cook. She passed away peacefully at her home in Portageville surrounded by her family on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, at the age of 64 years, 6 months and 4 days.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Esther McDonald Cook and J.L. Cook; and one sister; JoAnne Weed.

Janice Marie Cook, a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, is leaving behind a legacy of love and devotion. She cherished her family and friends and was always spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchild. Janice enjoyed baking, playing cards, games and watching “The Bold and the Beautiful,” often with a cup of coffee or Dr Pepper in hand, but what made her the happiest was spending time with her family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

She leaves to cherish her daughter Roxanne( George) Lance Sr. of Portageville; two brothers, Lonnie (Linda) Cook of Hayti, Missouri, Danny Cook of Portageville; her two sisters, Loretta Cook of Portageville, Peggy(Larry) Lacey of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; her grandchildren, Kaitlynn (Philip) Pierce of Jackson, Missouri, George (Rae-Ann) Lance Jr. of Portageville; one great-grandchild, Hudson Pierce; and a host of many other relatives and friends.

Services were held Dec. 29, 2024, at DeLisle Funeral Home.