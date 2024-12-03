Jeffery Montgomery

ORAN, Mo. — Jeffery Joe Montgomery, age 61, of Oran, passed away Jan. 13, 2025, at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

He was born Jan. 5, 1964, in Advance, Missouri, son of Bob Joe Montgomery and Dorothy Louise Shuffit-Montgomery.

Jeffery had been a fabricator for Amco Fab in Sikeston. He was a loving father to his sons. He enjoyed making jewelry and river floating. He loved to go hunting, especially deer hunting and the outdoors. He loved his dogs; he raised Australian Shepherds.

He was married to Jennie Cureton-Montgomery; she preceded him in death in 2010.

He is survived by his parents, Bob and Dorothy Montgomery; two sons, Christian Montgomery and Colin Montgomery; one brother, Michael (Mary) Montgomery; and one uncle, Dale Shuffit.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded by his grandfathers, Joe Ramond Montgomery and Bert Shuffit Jr.; and his grandmothers, Maudie Denton and Eva Woods Shuffit.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Jan. 18 from 11 a.m. until time of funeral services at 1 p.m. at Ponder Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in the New Morley Cemetery.