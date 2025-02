PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. — Pearl Geraldine “Jerrie” Jarnagin, 89, died Feb. 13, 2024, at Mercy Hospital Southeast in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17 at DeLisle Funeral Home in Portageville with the Rev. Danny Stevens officiating.

Burial will follow in the Mounds Park Cemetery.