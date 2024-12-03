DEXTER, Mo. — Jerry Dale Lay, son of the late Ernest T Collins and Grace Collins, was born on April 24, 1949, in Dexter and departed this life on Jan. 15, 2025, at Mercy Hospital Stoddard in Dexter at the age of 75 years.

Mr. Lay was a Veteran of the United States Army, serving in Korea and he was a former heavy equipment operator for Noranda Aluminum. He attended Temple Baptist Church in Sikeston, Missouri, and was a resident of Dexter. He enjoyed tinkering with small engines.

On Nov. 1, 1968, in Sikeston, he was united in marriage to Belinda Sartin. Mrs. Lay preceded him in death on Nov. 21, 2020.

He is survived by his son, Robert Lay and his wife Jennifer of Dexter; his brother and sisters, Robert Turnage, Robin Turnage and Connie McRoy; four grandchildren, Ashley Lay, Brittani Lay, Jordan Lay, and Matthew Dobbs; and many great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Mathis Funeral Home in Dexter on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Funeral services will then be conducted in the Mathis Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Tim Griffin officiating.

Interment will follow in the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield, Missouri, with full military honors.

Mathis Funeral Home in Dexter is assisting with arrangements.