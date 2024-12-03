SIKESTON — Jerry Stone, age 58, passed away Feb. 25, 2025, at his home in Sikeston.

He was born May 18, 1966, in Chaffee, Missouri, son of the late Gary Wayne Stone and Roxie Mary Emerson-Stone.

Jerry had worked at Ramada Inn for over 20 years and then Aramark for 10 years. He collected baseball memorabilia and loved watching sports, especially baseball and football games. He was a wonderful brother and is going to be missed by his family.

He is survived by one brother, Mike (Judy Frost) Stone of Sikeston; two sisters, Sherry Stone-Montgomery of Morley, Missouri, and Janna (Andrew) Stone-Lee of St. Louis, Missouri; and three nephews, Carson, Collin and Christian.

There will be a visitation held on Thursday, March 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ponder Funeral Home in Sikeston followed by a graveside service at 1:30 p.m. at the New Morley Cemetery in Morley.