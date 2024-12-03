All sections
ObituariesMarch 1, 2025

Jerry Stone

Jerry Stone, 58, of Sikeston, passed away on Feb. 25, 2025. Known for his love of sports and work at Ramada Inn and Aramark, Jerry is survived by his siblings and nephews. Services will be held on March 6.

Jerry Stone

SIKESTON — Jerry Stone, age 58, passed away Feb. 25, 2025, at his home in Sikeston.

He was born May 18, 1966, in Chaffee, Missouri, son of the late Gary Wayne Stone and Roxie Mary Emerson-Stone.

Jerry had worked at Ramada Inn for over 20 years and then Aramark for 10 years. He collected baseball memorabilia and loved watching sports, especially baseball and football games. He was a wonderful brother and is going to be missed by his family.

He is survived by one brother, Mike (Judy Frost) Stone of Sikeston; two sisters, Sherry Stone-Montgomery of Morley, Missouri, and Janna (Andrew) Stone-Lee of St. Louis, Missouri; and three nephews, Carson, Collin and Christian.

There will be a visitation held on Thursday, March 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ponder Funeral Home in Sikeston followed by a graveside service at 1:30 p.m. at the New Morley Cemetery in Morley.

