MURRAY, Ky. — Mr. James "Jim" Charles Buck, 78, of Murray passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, at his home.

Jim was born on March 10, 1946, to Charles and Lois Buck in St. Louis City, Missouri.

Raised in St. Ann, Missouri, until high school, the family moved to Bloomfield, Missouri, where he graduated. He joined the Army National Guard where he served as a staff sergeant. Jim was united in marriage to Judy (Kennemore) Buck who preceded him in death on Nov. 8, 2024.

Jim and Judy settled in Sikeston Missouri, where Jim served on the library board, was a member of the Masonic Lodge and the Elks, as well as, the First Christian Church.

Together they had two children from their union, Keith Buck (Shelly) and Kim Crumley (Barry). He had four grandchildren, Jacob Crumley, Victoria Rogalla (Brady), Kieton Buck and Jase Crumley. Jim also considered Dillon Jamerson one of his grandchildren. He loved his three great-grandchildren, Ben Jamerson, Chloe Jamerson and Waylon Rogalla, who brought him so much joy when they came to see him. He is also survived by one sister, Barbara Dalton (David) of Bloomfield.

Jim and his wife retired to Murray where they loved living at the lake. He was given the honor of being commissioned a Kentucky Colonel by the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Jim’s happiest times were spent traveling with Judy and he loved talking about their adventures.

Visitation will be held on Monday, March 3, 2025, from 10 a.m. until noon at Imes Funeral Home, 311 N. 4th St., Murray, KY 42071.

The funeral service will start at noon with Jeff Rudy officiating. Entombment will follow at Murray Memorial Gardens.

Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Jim Buck by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.