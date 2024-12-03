VANDUSER, Mo. — Raymond "Jim" Lancaster, age 91, passed away on Jan. 19, 2025, at his home in Vanduser.

He was born on Jan. 13, 1934, in Modesto, California, to the late Leroy and Bessie Lassiter Lancaster.

On Dec. 11, 1953, in Crowder, Missouri, he married Betty Ruth Powers, who preceded him in death on Dec. 15, 2021.

He served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War.

He is survived by two sons, Melvin “Buzz” Lancaster of Bell City, Missouri, and Richard Lee “Noop” Lancaster of Benton, Missouri; six daughters, Teressa Anne (Mike) Carmody of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Judy Kay (Tim) Clark of Bell City, Missouri, Avis Jeanne Lancaster of Bell City, Glenda Faye Adams (Wendy Carden) of Dorena, Missouri, Peggy Sue (Rob) Huston of St. Louis, Missouri, and Brenda Gail Lancaster of Vanduser; two brothers, Roy (Verna) Lancaster of Cape Girardeau and Jerry (Norma) Lancaster of Jackson, Missouri; two sisters, Ruth Dodd of Kansas City, Missouri, and Betty Jane Lancaster of Cape Girardeau; 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, James Albert “Bones” Lancaster; one brother, Harold Lancaster; two sisters, Norma Needham and Wilma Kiger; and one grandson, Melvin Aaron “Cooter” Lancaster.

The family has chosen to have a private service on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at Nunnelee Funeral Chapel in Sikeston, Sikeston.

A private interment will follow at the New Morley Cemetery in Morley, Missouri, with full military honors.

Pallbearers will be: Mike Carmody, Dakota Sander, Dustin Anschultz, Steven Lancaster, JT Robey and Ayden Anschultz.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.nunneleefuneralchapel.com for the Lancaster family.