CHARLESTON, Mo. — Jacob Jeffrey "J.J." Bledsoe, 14, died Feb. 13, 2025, at his home in Charleston.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time for the funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17 at the St. Henry Catholic Church in Charleston. The Rev. David Dohogne, pastor, will serve as celebrant.

Burial will follow in the Texas Bend Cemetery near Charleston under the direction of the McMikle Funeral Home in Charleston.