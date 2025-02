CHARLESTON, Mo. — John William Moore, known to most as “JW” of Charleston, Missouri, 91, died Jan. 5, 2025. Visitation will be held Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. at McMikle Funeral Home in Charleston. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. in the McMile Chapel with Rev. Gerald Collier and Rev. Beth Allen officiating.A graveside service will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery near Charleston.