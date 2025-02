DOGWOOD, Mo. — Joyce Brown Branam, 77, died Jan. 13, 2025, at her home in Dogwood.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17 at McMikle Funeral Home in Charleston, Missouri, where services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. Jack Hendrix will officiate.

Burial will follow in the Dogwood Cemetery.