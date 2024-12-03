Joyce Parks

All sections
ObituariesJanuary 28, 2025

Joyce Colleen Parks, 85, of Sikeston, passed away on Jan. 27, 2025. Known for her love of baking and singing, she leaves behind a large family. Services will be held at Ponder Funeral Home on Feb. 3.

SIKESTON — Joyce Colleen Parks, age 85, of Sikeston passed away Jan. 27, 2025, at 5:30 a.m.

She was born on Sept. 6, 1939, in Norwich, Iowa, daughter of the late Wilda and Harley Bohrer. She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother and one sister and her husband, Thomas Parks.

Joyce retired from Walmart over 15 years ago and would answer to Granny Good or Grandma Walmart. She was always ready for company with frozen cookies in the freezer, along with cinnamon rolls, a sewing machine to sew and beautiful roses in her yard.

She loved to sing and was active in her church choir when she was younger. She was a former member of Wesley United Methodist Church and most recently Tanner Street Church of God.

Survivors include: three sons and their spouses, Tommy Charles (Carol) Parks of Little Rock, Arkansas, Mike (Rev. Sandi) Shaner of Mechanicsville, Virginia, and Rev. Mark (Vickie) Shaner of Vero Beach, Florida; two daughters Donna Shaner of West Salem, Illinois, and Michelle Shaner of Sikeston; four granddaughters; seven grandsons; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Monday, Feb. 3 from 5 p.m. until the time of services at 7 p.m. at Ponder Funeral Home in Sikeston.

Her son, Rev. Mark Shaner, and daughter-in-law, Rev. Sandi Shaner, will be officiating the services.

Burial will follow Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Sikeston Garden of Memories Cemetery.

