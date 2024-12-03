All sections
ObituariesJanuary 21, 2025

Judith Blaylock

Judith Ann Blaylock, 83, of Bertrand, Missouri, passed away on January 21, 2025. A dedicated bookkeeper and church pianist, she leaves behind a son, cherished family, and a legacy of community service.

Judith Blaylock
Judith Blaylock

BERTRAND, Mo. — Judith Ann Blaylock, age 83, of Bertrand, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, at Mercy Hospital Southeast in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Born July 26, 1941, in Mississippi County, to William Eugene and Blanche Virginia Oliphant Walker. Even though she disliked going to school, she graduated Anniston High School as valedictorian in 1959 and started working at Missouri Delta Hospital from where she retired as a bookkeeper in July 2005.

Judy has enjoyed playing piano since age 7 and spent decades playing piano for her various churches: New Bethel Baptist Church in rural Charleston, Southside Baptist Church in Charleston, First Baptist Church of East Prairie and Sikeston Community Church.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Wilbur, Kenneth, Glen and Leroy Walker; sister, Barbara Haubold; infant sisters, Betty Jean and Shirley Joan Walker; and stillborn her daughter. She was married to Reelious Henry Blaylock from June 1962 until 1972, and he preceded her in death.

She is urvived by one son, Chris (Patty) Blaylock of Cape Girardeau, and many much loved nieces and nephews, cousins and numerous friends; also, one granddog (Milo) and two grandcats (Walter and Hermann).

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, at the McMikle Funeral Home in Sikeston where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. The Rev. Glen Cantrell and the Rev. George White will officiate.

A private family burial will be at Armer Cemetery near Bertrand, Missouri.

Online condolences may be shared at www.mcmiklefuneralhome.com.

----

The family kindly requests memorials be made to:

SEMO Pets

180 Weston St.

Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

or

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

501 St. Jude Place

Memphis, TN 38015

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesFeb. 6
Aaron Anthony
ObituariesFeb. 6
Mary Jane Maxwell
ObituariesFeb. 5
Jackie Ditto
ObituariesFeb. 5
Lamar Morgan
Related
Sandra Gore
ObituariesFeb. 3
Sandra Gore
LaDonna Davis
ObituariesFeb. 3
LaDonna Davis
Sarrah Boone
ObituariesFeb. 2
Sarrah Boone
Donnie Hornburg
ObituariesFeb. 2
Donnie Hornburg
Anton Barborek
ObituariesJan. 31
Anton Barborek
Bob Latham
ObituariesJan. 31
Bob Latham
Peggy Rice
ObituariesJan. 31
Peggy Rice
Geneva Hastings
ObituariesJan. 29
Geneva Hastings
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy