Judith Blaylock

BERTRAND, Mo. — Judith Ann Blaylock, age 83, of Bertrand, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, at Mercy Hospital Southeast in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Born July 26, 1941, in Mississippi County, to William Eugene and Blanche Virginia Oliphant Walker. Even though she disliked going to school, she graduated Anniston High School as valedictorian in 1959 and started working at Missouri Delta Hospital from where she retired as a bookkeeper in July 2005.

Judy has enjoyed playing piano since age 7 and spent decades playing piano for her various churches: New Bethel Baptist Church in rural Charleston, Southside Baptist Church in Charleston, First Baptist Church of East Prairie and Sikeston Community Church.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Wilbur, Kenneth, Glen and Leroy Walker; sister, Barbara Haubold; infant sisters, Betty Jean and Shirley Joan Walker; and stillborn her daughter. She was married to Reelious Henry Blaylock from June 1962 until 1972, and he preceded her in death.

She is urvived by one son, Chris (Patty) Blaylock of Cape Girardeau, and many much loved nieces and nephews, cousins and numerous friends; also, one granddog (Milo) and two grandcats (Walter and Hermann).

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, at the McMikle Funeral Home in Sikeston where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. The Rev. Glen Cantrell and the Rev. George White will officiate.

A private family burial will be at Armer Cemetery near Bertrand, Missouri.

