Kenneth Hampton

NEW MADRID, Mo. — Kenneth Paul “Hoppy” Hampton, 96 of New Madrid passed away Feb. 5, 2025, at New Madrid Living Center in New Madrid. He was born on July 2, 1928, in Risco, Missouri, to the late John Jackson Hampton and Effie Mae Patterson Hampton.

On April 24, 1946, at the age of 17, he enlisted in the US Army and was a Sargent stationed in Korea.

On Oct. 20, 1956, he married Elsie Marie Higgerson, who preceded him in death in 1996. He later married Betty Voyles, who preceded him in death in 2018.

In addition to his parents and spouses, he was preceded in death by one sister, Francesca Hamlett; one brother, Johnnie Hampton; son-in-law, Craig Scobey; and son-in-law, Thomas Haley.

Survivors include: two daughters, Corlis Haley and Paula Scobey of New Madrid; three stepsons, Robert Voyles, Ronald Voyles and Richard Voyles of Decatur, Illinois; one brother, Jack Hampton of Kelso, Missouri; grandson, William Scobey of Matthews, Missouri, and Christopher (Ashleigh) Scobey of Clovis, New Mexico; great-grandchildren, Landyn Scobey, Kristina Scobey, Autumn Scobey and Aubree Scobey; and many other stepgrands, relatives and friends.

Ken was an avid fisherman and carpenter and lived life to the fullest. He was a very generous soul.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Crown Hospice and his wonderful caregivers at New Madrid Living Center.

A funeral service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, at the Richards Funeral Home in New Madrid with G.L. Keene officiating.

Thank you to everyone for all the prayers and concerns.

----

The family requests that donations be made to the charity of your choice.