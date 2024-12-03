LaDonna Davis

SIKESTON — LaDonna Sue Davis was born Nov. 2, 1942, in Mounds, Missouri. Her parents were Doll (Inez) Brown of East Prairie, Missouri, and Hazel (Clifford) Abbott of Dallas, Texas. On Feb. 1, 2025, she left this life to live in her eternal place in heaven.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, James H. Davis; her brothers, Alan Brown of Mississippi and Gary Abbott of Texas; her eldest sister, Delores Miller of East Prairie, Missouri; and her only granddaughter, Beverly Ann Johnson of Morley, Missouri.

Surviving her are her two children, Robert Brown of Sikeston and Terri (Michael) Williams of Sikeston; three sisters, Janet Lloyd of Indiana, Karen (Gordon) Jones of East Prairie and Sherry Gates of Texas; two sisters-in-law, Linda (Gerald) Williams of Florida and Vicki (Kevin) Lindley of Mississippi. She was blessed with three grandsons: Brandon Wilson (Brittany) of Sikeston, Joshua Wilson (Cassie) of St. Charles, Missouri, and James Brown of Benton, Missouri; and 12 beautiful great-grandchildren who called her nanny.

She loved to travel, camp and pontoon with her husband, family and friends. She was not your typical mother or grandmother. While most baked cookies, she was giving driving lessons on a backroad way too early and showing you how fast the car could fly, “blowing her out.” She was colorful and fun to all that knew her. New Year’s Day was her last good day here on earth celebrating the New Year with family and the traditional New Year’s meal.

Despite all the efforts of doctors and nurses, she succumbed to sepsis.

A big hole has been left in our hearts. Per her wishes, there will be no formal service or flowers. A private celebration of life will be held at a later time. She says to tell everyone, “She is not gone, just merely stepped into another room”.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Davis family may be shared at www.nunneleefuneralchapel.com.