Lawton James

SIKESTON – Lawton Dale James, son of the late Chester Arthur James and Walcie Mae Rutledge James, was born April 15, 1921, in Jasper, Arkansas, and passed away peacefully on March 3, 2025, at the age of 103 in Sikeston.

He was a lifelong resident of Southeast Missouri following his family move to the area as a teen.

Mr. James was a World War II Navy veteran, serving on a troop carrier that circumnavigated the world twice.

He was a career farmer, which was his passion. He was a dedicated, loving husband and father, and a deacon for over 50 years at St. Joe General Baptist Church in Idalia, Missouri.

Upon his retirement, Mr. James settled in Dexter, Missouri, where he spent the remainder of his long life. He was an avid fisherman, and enjoyed being around children, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was also a dedicated and loving husband to his wife Virginia for over 77 years.

Mr. James was famous for his peanut and pecan brittle which was in constant demand among his friends.

He is survived by his wife, Florence Virginia Eaton James; his two children, Ronald Lee James of Sikeston and Diane Lynn James Berry of DeBary, Florida; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Mr. James was preceded in death by five sisters, Aral James Reynolds, Ethelyn James, Doris Ardeth James Wren, Wanda Elaine James Mahan and Billie Yvonne James Dale; and two brothers, Ross Burl James and Dorwin Arthur James.

Visitation will be held at Mathis Funeral Home in Dexter, Missouri on Thursday, March 6, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Funeral services will then be conducted at 10 a.m. in the Mathis Funeral Home Chapel.

Interment will follow at Dexter Cemetery.

Mathis Funeral Home in Dexter is assisting with arrangements.