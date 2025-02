LILBOURN, Mo. — Lewis Edward Moore, 73, died Feb. 8, 2025, at New Madrid Living Center in New Madrid, Missouri.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time at noon Saturday, Feb.15 at Life Changes Church in Lilbourn with Rev Demartie LaMar officiating.

Burial will be in the Simmons Cemetery at Catron, Missouri, with DeLisle Funeral Home of Portageville in charge of arrangements.