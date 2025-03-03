Lorene Coleman

SIKESTON — Lorene Mhoon Coleman, 83, passed on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, at 4:22 a.m. at the Sikeston Convalescent Center in Sikeston. She was born June 24, 1941, in Arkansas, to the late Ivery D Mhoon of Crawfordville, Arkansas, and Druesilla (Anderson) Mhoon of Carroll, Arkansas. Her parents were married for 63 years.

Lorene went to elementary school until sixth grade and later had to leave school to help her mother and father.

Lorene was the first born of 13 children. She is survived by her nine brothers, Roscoe (Dorothy) Mhoon of Sikeston, Ivery (Lillie) Mhoon Jr. of Davenport, Iowa, Asberry (Faye) Mhoon of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Nathan (Connie) Mhoon of Elyria, Ohio, Edward (Shirley) Mhoon of Sikeston, Eddie Mhoon of Sikeston, Willie Gene Mhoon of St. Louis, Missouri, Charles Mhoon of Sikeston, Melvin (Margret Ann) Mhoon of Sikeston; and two sisters, Linda Mhoon of Sikeston and Annie (Michael) Mhoon Jefferson of Charleston, Missouri. She had another sister, Willella Mhoon, who is deceased. Lorene Mhoon later met and married Henry L. Coleman of Tunica, Mississippi, in 1958.

To this union, Lorene and Henry welcomed eight children: Henrietta Coleman of Georgia, Kevin (Shandon) Coleman of St. Louis, Jerome Coleman of St. Louis, Helen Jean Coleman (deceased), Anthony Coleman of Hoboken, New Jersey, Timothy Wayne Coleman (deceased), Ronald David Coleman of St. Louis and Danette Darlene Coleman (Charles) Woodson-Davis of Mazatlán, Mexico.

Lorene and Henry divorced in 1981 in which Lorene moved back to Sikeston in 1981 for her kids’ education. Lorene then moved back to St. Louis in 2007 and remained there until 2017 when she moved back to Sikeston until her passing.

She is survived and cherished by her 24 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, many families and friends.

A visitation will begin Saturday, March 8, 2025, at 10 a.m. until the funeral hour of 11:00 a.m. at Grace Bible Fellowship located at 201 Young St. in Sikeston with the Rev. Kevin Coleman officiating his mother's service.