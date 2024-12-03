Lyman Dame Jr.

SIKESTON — Lyman Lyndell Dame Jr., age 72, passed away Feb. 20, 2025, at his home in Sikeston.

He was born Oct. 19, 1952 in Sikeston, son of the late Lyman Lyndell Dame Sr. and Monteen McCann-Dame.

Lyman grew up in Tanner Street Church of God, he graduated from Sikeston High School in 1971, and in 1974 co-owned and operated Dame Seed and Feed Store with his mother.

He was a member of Sikeston Jaycees; he was a jokester, and he enjoyed going hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed playing the guitar; he was in several bands off and on throughout his life.

On June 5, 1984, he was married to Debora Neece-Dame, who survives.

He is also survived by one sister, Debbie (David) Yarbrough of Matthews, Missouri; one brother-in-law, Roy Birk of Charleston, Missouri; and his nieces and nephews, Jennifer (Stan) Birk-Cook of Jackson, Missouri, Greg (Jennifer) Birk of Charleston, Daryl (April) Birk of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, David Yarbrough II of St. Louis, Missouri, and Alyssa Moelm of Fenton, Misouri.

In addition to his parents, Lyman was preceded in death by one sister, Judy Birk in May of 2022.

There will be a visitation Friday, February 28, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Ponder Funeral Home in Sikeston.