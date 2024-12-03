All sections
ObituariesJanuary 28, 2025

SIKESTON — Marionne Sherry, age 101, of Sikeston passed away at home Jan. 26, 2025.

She was born April 20, 1923, in Crowder, Missouri, to the late Earnest and Amy Cranick Campbell.

In February of 1941 in Benton, Missouri, she married her husband, Vernon Sherry; he preceded her in death in 1990.

Marionne was a homemaker for most of her life but worked at Kings Cleaners for many years until they closed. She loved sports and horses. She was a wonderful seamstress. She was a wonderful giving person and never expected anything in return. She was intensely proud of her family, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Marionne is survived by two sons, Vernon "Jay" Sherry Jr. of Sikeston and Robert Michael "Mike" (Barbara) Sherry of St. Genevieve, Missouri; one daughter, Beverly "Suzy" Johnson of Vanduser, Missouri; nine grandchildren, Sherry Laubenstein, Steve Johnson, Carol Marschel, J. Andrew Johnson, J. Matthew Sherry, Ryan Sherry, Adam Sherry, Kelly Williams and Tory Hillis; 19 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband; a stepfather, Jake Rhodes; one brother, Bob Campbell; and one son-in-law Jim Johnson.

Services will be held Friday, Jan. 31 with visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of services at 1 p.m. at Ponder Funeral Home in Sikeston.

----

Donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

