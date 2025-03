ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Mark O. Hopper, 59, formerly of Charleston, Missouri, died March 4, 2025, at his home in St. Louis.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 11 at the McMikle Funeral Home in Charleston.

Burial will follow in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery.