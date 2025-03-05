Marvin Arsta Jr.

SIKESTON — Marvin H. Arsta Jr., "Moose,” of Sikeston passed away Monday, March 3, 2025, at his home in Sikeston.

He was born on Jan. 4, 1938, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, to the late Marvin H. Arsta and Anna Carney Arsta. He was a 1956 graduate of Sikeston High School, was Service Manager for Sikeston Motor Company for 33 years and, after leaving Sikeston Motor Company, he was employed by Sikeston Walmart for 15 years. He attended Matthews Church of Christ in Matthews, Missouri.

On Sept. 2, 2000, he was married to Vernie J. Arsta, whom he was married to for 24 years. She survives of the home in Sikeston.

He leaves behind his three children, Carrie Hudson of Prince George, Virginia, Sandi Cox (Jay) of Bella Vista, Arkansas, and Brett Arsta of Brentwood, Tennessee; 11 grandchildren, Casey Sidwell Neal of Fayetteville, Arkansas, Courtney Sidwell Keck (Davis) of Yukon, Oklahoma, Jordan Hudson Heartwell (Matt) of Disputanta, Virginia, Abby Hudson Clouse of Prince George, Virginia, Sydney Hudson Harwood (Brandon) of Providence Forge, Virginia, Quint Cox (Brooke) of Fayetteville, Arkansas, Skylar Cox Rutherford (Dylan) of Bella Vista, Arkansas, Lydia Arsta Murphy (Isaac) of Charleston, South Carolina, Hunter Claire Cox Johnson (Ben) of Jacksonville, Arkansas, Will Arsta of Nashville, Tennessee, and Jack Arsta of Franklin, Tennessee; and nine great-grandchildren, Claire Elizabeth and Lilly Heartwell, Leif, Opal and Beatrice Keck, Hudson and Isabelle Harwood, Palmer Grace Neal and Ben Clouse.

He leaves behind one niece, Leigh Arsta Longwell (Dennis) of Florida; one great-niece, Rebecca Longwell; and one great-nephew, William Longwell.

He also leaves behind one stepson, Christoher David Hart (Christina Holland) of Sikeston, Missouri; two grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, Tesla Mickle (Brian) of Matthews, Missouri, Ancel, Emersyn and Everleigh; Wade Gadberry of East Prairie, Missouri, Aubrey, Gunner, and Jacqueline; and Christina's children, Tyler, Abby, and Kira.

Besides his parents, Marvin was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Charlie Arsta and Lois Arsta; and one niece, Toni Jean Arsta.

During Marvin's final days, the staff of Elara Hospice of Dexter, Missouri, went above their mission to treat Marvin and his family with love, care, and compassion. We were very thankful to have them in our lives at this most difficult time.

Marvin had a true love for the Lord, his family, many friends, and his music. Marvin loved people and, most importantly, helping people whenever he saw their need. To his Walmart Family, he loved you all.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 7, 2025, Family at 4 p.m. Public from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Ponder Funeral Home in Sikeston, where funeral services will be held Saturday, March 8 at 10 a.m. Larry J. Harwood (brother-in-law), Minister of the Matthews Church of Christ in Matthews, Missouri, will officiate.

Interment will follow at the Matthews Cemetery in Matthews, Missouri.

Pallbearers will be: Andy Barnes, Billy Gilliland, Christopher Hart, Brian Mickle, Tyler Wolf and Ruben White.