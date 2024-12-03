CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Mary Alice Bain, age 86, passed away on Jan. 13, 2025, at Mercy Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

She was born on Nov, 29, 1938, in East St. Louis, Illinois, to the late Mike and Elsie Quigley McMackin.

On Aug. 17, 1955, in Hernando, Mississippi, she married Louie Mack Bain who preceded her in death on May 24, 2010.

She was a row-crop farmer with her husband and son in the northern Bootheel for over 70 years. She was a member of the Shady Acres Church of Christ in Sikeston. In the latter half of her life, she became known as one of the premier woman golfers in southeast Missouri and western Kentucky. Among her numerous golf honors, she won the Sikeston Country Club Ladies Championship over 25 times. Mary was also a renowned cook, card player and was an avid outdoorswoman. Her most cherished role was as a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She is survived by one daughter, Melanie Regina Bain of Lake Mary, Florida; one daughter-in -law, Karen (Johnny) Bain-Greer of Sikeston; two grandchildren, James Matthew (Blake) Bain of Sikeston and Mary Caroline (Garrett) May of Slidell, Louisiana; and three great-grandchildren, Mary Lawrence Ruth Bain, James Mack Bain and Harper Leigh May.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by two sons, Donald Ray Bain and James Allan Bain, three brothers and two sisters.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, from 10 a.m. until time of memorial prayer service at 11:30 a.m. at Nunnelee Funeral Chapel in Sikeston with Keith Olbricht, pastor of Shady Acres Church of Christ in Sikeston, officiating.

Family will have a private burial at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield, Missouri.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.nunnleefuneralchapel.com for the Bain family.

The family requests memorial donations be made to the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, 17357 Stars and Stripes Way, Bloomfield, MO 63825.