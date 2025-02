EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. — Mary Joyce Keene Bright, 81, died Jan. 13, 2025, at Mercy Hospital Southeast in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 at the McMikle Funeral Home in Charleston, Missouri. The Rev. Joe McCollough, pastor of Murray Lane Baptist Church in Sikeston, will officiate.

Burial will follow in the East Prairie Memorial Park Cemetery.