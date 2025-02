Mary Jane Maxwell

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - Mary Jane Maxwell, 85, formerly of Charleston, Mo., died Feb. 4, 2025, in Fayetteville, Ga. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at First Christian Church in Charleston, Mo. The Rev Joe Mooney, pastor, will officiate.

A family burial will follow at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery near Charleston under the direction of McMikle Funeral Home of Charleston.