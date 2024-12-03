All sections
ObituariesFebruary 7, 2025

Melvin Guinn

Melvin Junior Guinn, 76, of East Prairie, Mo., passed away on Feb. 6, 2025. A longtime Southwestern Bell employee, he was a sports enthusiast and member of Blessed Assurance Ministries. Services on Feb. 9.

East Prairie, Mo. - Melvin Junior Guinn, age 76 of East Prairie, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, at Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston.  He was born March 9, 1948, in East Prairie to the late Fred Guinn and Suanna Richards Guinn, and had been employed by Southwestern Bell for many years. Melvin was a member of Blessed Assurance Ministries of East Prairie.  He enjoyed playing pool and watching sports, especially football games.

On Dec. 31, 1979, he married Brenda Kay Freed, who preceded him in death on April 16, 2013.

Melvin is survived by one brother, Freddie Guinn of Florida; one sister, Betty Weiser of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania.; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife and parents; two brothers, John Guinn and Charles Guinn; and two sisters, Barbara Kemp and Patsy Triplett.

Visitation will be held Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, from noon until time of funeral service at 2 p.m. at Shelby Funeral Home in East Prairie, with his nephew, Bro. Stanley Triplett, officiating.

Interment will follow in East Prairie Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Shelby Funeral Home.

