Millie Bennett Nauman

SIKESTON — Mildred “Millie” Jean Bennett Nauman, age 80, passed away on Feb. 15, 2025, at Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston.

She was born on Sept. 17, 1944, in Sikeston, to the late Henry and Atlanta (Bridges) Bennett.

Millie grew up in Sikeston and was a faithful member of the Presbyterian Church. She was a 1962 graduate of Sikeston High School where she was a member of the Sikeston Red Peppers and Sikeston Marching Band. Her love for the bulldogs continued throughout her life and grew even more when her great-grandson, Kenneth, became a part of the Bulldog football team.

Millie attended SEMO university. She lived some of her adult life in the St. Louis, Missouri, area where she met the love of her life, Nelson Nauman, who preceded her in death on Oct. 31, 1994. She worked for Southwestern Bell in St. Louis and Cape Girardeau, Missouri, until retirement in 2002.

Millie had a great love for her family and lifelong friends. She enjoyed listening to Elvis and never missed a St. Louis Cardinals or Kansas City Chiefs game. Her love for dogs was endless especially for her loyal companions JB, Emmee and Belle.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jim Bennett; daughter, Ellee Moore; and grandson, Dellon Nanney.

She is survived by one son, Marty (Robbyn) Nanney; two stepdaughters, Rheyma Jones-Schwartz and Diann Colose; two granddaughters, Heather (Kyle Brown) Nanney and Madi Basham; one grandson, Aaron (Ariadne) Basham; and great-grandchildren Kenneth Holcomb, Arya Basham, Amelia Basham, and Archie Basham.

Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 21 beginning at 11 a.m. until the time of services at 1 p.m. at Ponder Funeral Home in Sikeston.